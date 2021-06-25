Who’s who in Matt Hancock ‘affair’ as Health Secretary ‘caught kissing aide’ on CCTV

Kate Plummer
Friday 25 June 2021 12:51
news

Matt Hancock has been accused of having an affair with his personal aide Gina Coladangelo.

According to CCTV pictures published by The Sun newspaper, Hancock allegedly kissed Coladangelo, a close friend of Hancock who was hired last year, in the department of health’s Whitehall office on 6 May - while social distancing restrictions were still in place.

The pictures prompted questions about hiring close contacts to work in government roles with public money, and also raised concerns about whether coronavirus restrictions implemented – in part, by himself – had been followed.

Hancock has now addressed the images, apologising for breaking social distancing rules and “letting people down”, but making clear he intends to resist calls for his resignation.

Recommended

So what do we know about each of the people affected by Hancock’s alleged actions?

Matt Hancock

Health secretary Matt Hancock

(PA)

Hancock is the Health Secretary and he has carried out this role throughout the coronavirus crisis. Recently, he has come under fire from former Downing Street adviser, Dominic Cummings, for his handling of the pandemic. Cummings alleged that Hancock lied and set unreasonable targets for the number of tests the government did for his own political gain, and said that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wanted to fire him. Hancock has denied Cummings’ allegations.

Last week, Cummings published texts to his blog that alleged that Johnson called Hancock “totally f****** hopeless” when trying to procure PPE at the early stage of the pandemic.

This is not the only scandal he has faced during the pandemic. In February, a High Court judge ruled that Hancock had acted unlawfully by handing out PPE contracts without publishing details in a timely way.

He was also pictured in a car without a mask last October, days after he was accused of breaching the 10pm pub and hospitality sector curfew (remember that?) by drinking in the House of Commons bar.

On the latest claims published in the Sun, Hancock said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance. I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Gina Coladangelo

(Tom Bowles/Shutterstock)

It is alleged that Hancock was kissing Gina Coladangelo, his aide and adviser, who he reportedly met at Oxford University.

Her appointment to the department sparked controversy at the time because she is the director and major stakeholder of a lobbying firm called Luther Pendragon which offers clients a “deep understanding of the mechanics of government”.

A Department of Health and Social Care statement said: “This appointment was made in the usual way and followed correct procedure.”

But The Times said he failed to declare the appointment.

Coladangelo is also the marketing and communications director of Oliver Bonas, a fashion and lifestyle shop founded by her husband.

Oliver Tress

Tress is Coladangelo’s husband, and the founder of Oliver Bonas. There are over 70 branches of the shop around the UK.

Tress has three children with Coladangelo.

Martha Hancock

Martha Hancock is Matt Hancock’s wife. The couple, who have been married for 15 years, also met at Oxford University and have three children together.

She is an osteopath and is the granddaughter of Frederick Miller, 1st Baron Inchyra, a British diplomat who served as Ambassador to West Germany in 1955.

Trending

British influencer slammed for announcing they ‘identify as Korean’
2021-06-23T11:18:16.000Z
Mum shares heartbreak after no-one turns up to son’s birthday party
2021-06-22T16:11:38.000Z
Miami man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches
2021-06-21T12:42:59.000Z
Women confront ‘creep’ who took photos of them by pool in viral TikTok
2021-06-21T10:17:25.000Z
Woman who claimed she had 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward
2021-06-22T08:46:13.000Z
Man left heartbroken after discovering his son is actually his uncle
2021-06-21T08:52:02.000Z
Clip of Britney Spears performing with ‘102-degree fever’ resurfaces
2021-06-23T18:42:01.000Z
Man tells woman says she’d be ‘perfect’ if she lost weight
2021-06-24T13:07:49.000Z
Hairdresser branded a scammer for charging £1,400 for cut and colour
2021-06-23T09:45:56.000Z
Archie won’t be prince under Charles and people are sharing this clip
2021-06-20T11:36:42.000Z
Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with bill trick
2021-06-19T14:05:36.000Z
#CorbynPhotoBomb is trending online following Angela Rayner’s snap
2021-06-20T09:45:12.000Z
Twitter’s responses to this impossibly cut swimsuit are hilarious
2021-06-21T12:13:27.000Z
Love of Huns: An interview with the founder of the Instagram account
2021-06-20T08:08:40.000Z
Jeremy Corbyn has hilarious response to recent ‘photobomb’ controversy
2021-06-21T08:00:29.000Z
Disney World staff force woman to change ‘inappropriate’ top
2021-06-23T12:19:06.000Z
Woman wakes up to discover she’s $50bn in debt
2021-06-22T00:27:40.000Z
Hilarious ‘Pulitzer-worthy’ NYT headline hailed as the best yet
2021-06-22T15:15:05.000Z
Moment white woman pulls gun on group of Black girls at mall
2021-06-18T21:53:25.000Z
UK government roasted for backing ‘One Britain One Nation’ day
2021-06-23T07:29:47.000Z
Men caught discussing woman’s body and smell as she exercises at gym
2021-06-24T10:38:57.000Z
Some people are comparing Thorpe Park’s COVID rules to Rosa Parks
2021-06-19T13:01:59.000Z
All the things that Brexiteers said wouldn’t happen that have happened
2021-06-23T07:54:33.000Z
Tory MP campaigning for every household to get a photo of the Queen
2021-06-24T10:18:32.000Z
Homeowner ‘finds outline of body’ and police case number under carpet
2021-06-20T11:24:18.000Z
Subway just responded over fishy claims over its tuna sandwiches
2021-06-24T19:59:20.000Z
Ben Shapiro wants to ban crime, apparently
2021-06-19T10:22:32.000Z
This tree perfectly sums up ‘British pettiness’ between neighbours
2021-06-24T09:35:45.000Z
Man found way to automate his entire WFH job until his ex exposed him
2021-06-24T17:13:37.000Z
Disabled boy ‘told to walk’ at Legoland returns after policy change
2021-06-19T14:13:17.000Z
This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews
2021-06-18T12:16:21.000Z
Woman sends X-rated pics to her grandma but she has the best response
2021-06-19T09:46:48.000Z
Viral math question divides the web and has even confused calculators
2021-06-15T19:40:00.000Z
Scots fan does the worm on Tube and leaves little to the imagination
2021-06-20T16:13:02.000Z
Runner gets pipped to finish line in an hilariously unfortunate way
2021-06-22T15:35:11.000Z
A candidate for NHS boss says it needs to end ‘reliance on foreigners’
2021-06-20T10:49:37.000Z
Gordon Ramsay is blown away by chef making his own dish
2021-06-11T19:57:36.000Z
Trump wished ‘happy Father’s Day’ to all the ‘losers of the world’
2021-06-21T10:19:50.000Z
Politicians react as Bercow leaves ‘xenophobic’ Tories for Labour
2021-06-20T09:05:17.000Z
Government’s job advert for new Brexit Opportunities Unit backfires
2021-06-21T08:44:37.000Z
Man from polygamous family explains what it’s like having 150 siblings
2021-06-23T15:14:02.000Z
Prince George ‘didn’t know he’d be king until his 7th birthday’
2021-06-24T20:44:24.000Z
McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks intense online debate
2021-06-16T08:14:55.000Z
Man becomes ‘world’s first trillionaire’ after bank glitch gave
2021-06-24T07:30:17.000Z
The biggest GB News mishaps from the channel’s first week on air
2021-06-19T10:45:59.000Z
Former Ted Cruz staffer says this is worst thing Fox has ever aired
2021-06-18T14:44:52.000Z
Star Trek’s George Takei flooded with support after fatherhood regrets
2021-06-21T14:33:03.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Trump ‘demanded a criminal investigation into SNL comedians’
2021-06-23T16:50:51.000Z
Commons laughs as Tory MP presents ‘PM Temporary Replacement Bill’
2021-06-22T08:29:52.000Z
Coca-Cola criticised for banning ‘BLM’ in new personalised label tool
2021-06-24T13:40:47.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Wedding guest accidentally wore identical dress to bridesmaids
2021-06-18T12:57:41.000Z
Bride knits wedding dress on commute - and finishes it day before
2021-06-24T18:25:05.000Z
Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
2021-06-24T06:09:40.000Z
A London food bank rejected Brexit biscuits for being ‘too political’
2021-06-21T12:04:24.000Z
OAN calls for execution of ‘thousands’ who ‘stole’ election from Trump
2021-06-24T16:46:01.000Z
Baby boy born with thick brown hair becomes a social media star
2021-06-18T16:10:36.000Z
The ‘clues’ that Britney obsessives think she’s used to talk to fans
2021-06-22T22:31:58.000Z
8 things we learned from Britney Spears’ dramatic court appearance
2021-06-24T07:49:57.000Z
Year 10 school boys asked to rank girls on ‘looks’ and ‘virginity’
2021-06-23T10:18:50.000Z
Twitter defends Dumbarton after ‘Sussexes reject title for Archie’
2021-06-24T07:46:21.000Z
Woman pulls knife on man who followed her at night in shocking footage
2021-06-24T12:32:16.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Ex-hotel worker reveals why you shouldn’t the glasses in your room
2021-06-19T19:44:52.000Z
Man, 20, who walks 17 miles to and from work is gifted a new bike
2021-06-24T16:01:24.000Z
Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park
2021-06-17T17:56:58.000Z
Bride makes the internet cringe after asking wedding photographer this
2021-06-17T16:37:45.000Z
Woman demands end to brioche bun burgers, sparks fierce debate
2021-06-22T09:12:49.000Z
Pensioner’s thoughts on how immigration improves his town goes viral
2021-06-23T07:50:58.000Z
Why the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ is real
2021-06-22T07:59:36.000Z
The funniest moments from the weekend’s Euro 2020 matches
2021-06-21T07:26:53.000Z
Here’s how celebrities have responded to Britney’s plea for freedom
2021-06-24T08:16:40.000Z
TikTok reveals how people break into hotel rooms with a rubber band
2021-06-21T16:20:45.000Z
Cringe moment neighbour comes round as OnlyFans star is making a movie
2021-06-17T09:39:18.000Z
Matt Hancock: What is he alleged to have done and what’s the reaction?
2021-06-25T11:38:45.000Z
Woman stunned after $1bn deposited into her bank account for reason
2021-06-22T11:51:42.000Z
Anti-vaxxers really won’t like these queues of young people
2021-06-20T15:47:59.000Z
GB News read out a message from ‘Mike Hunt’ – and Twitter loved it
2021-06-16T16:09:56.000Z
Fisherman ‘finds unopened bottle of whisky’ inside fish in viral video
2021-06-22T09:49:08.000Z
Viral video shows how government mistakes delayed end of lockdown
2021-06-21T12:28:50.000Z
Mysterious drone leads two helicopters on a 100 mph chase for an hour
2021-06-24T15:20:57.000Z
Senator who spoke about systemic racism is member of all-white club
2021-06-21T19:38:06.000Z
Farage knelt in a field with his dog and everyone made the same joke
2021-06-16T08:30:28.000Z
Britney Spears’ boyfriend posted sweet photo after her court hearing
2021-06-24T16:02:34.000Z
William, George and Charlotte appear at running event on Father’s Day
2021-06-20T18:04:31.000Z
Republican Senator seems to not know the pledge of allegiance
2021-06-21T16:06:29.000Z
Tucker Carlson gave bizarre reply when asked Covid vaccine question
2021-06-22T12:18:01.000Z
TikTok trend sees people drinking lettuce water to fall asleep
2021-06-18T16:28:41.000Z
Fight branded ‘unethical’ set to take place within days
2021-06-15T12:19:53.000Z
Man finds trap door in rental property that leads to ‘swamp’ below
2021-06-22T22:17:21.000Z
Ted Cruz demanded Kamala Harris visit the border, now mad she’s going
2021-06-24T15:05:25.000Z
Nando’s customer mocked for using tape measure on ‘rip-off’ chicken
2021-06-21T15:46:26.000Z
Ivanka distancing herself from father’s election complaints
2021-06-24T09:10:50.000Z
The wild, incredible life of John McAfee in eight parts
2021-06-23T20:46:44.000Z
Newsreaders can’t contain laughter when reporting on Bezos’ rocket
2021-06-18T11:59:46.000Z
Trailer for horror movie ‘Karen’ just dropped and people are confused
2021-06-23T06:35:46.000Z
Woman says store worker refused to serve her because she was trans
2021-06-22T07:02:05.000Z
Woman robbed at gunpoint during Zoom call as people watched in horror
2021-06-20T14:18:04.000Z
Stephen Colbert got his audience to boo Trump without mentioning him
2021-06-22T11:05:03.000Z