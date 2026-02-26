Harry and Meghan hug and comfort cancer patients and families in Jordan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hugged and comforted young cancer patients and their families when they heard the stories of their battles against the disease.

Meghan rushed to a mother’s side, holding her hands and rubbing her arm, when she broke down while describing her son’s life with leukaemia when the Sussexes visited Jordan’s leading cancer hospital.

And Harry embraced a young girl after they bonded over her tales of learning English from Peppa Pig cartoons hours before her next chemotherapy session.

Meghan and Huda Ramadan Alrhawjara, whose son is receiving treatment for cancer (PA)

The visit to the King Hussein Cancer Centre was the final event in a busy two-day trip to Jordan for the Sussexes, who travelled to learn more about the humanitarian effort to support the health and wellbeing of Syrians and Palestinians who have sought sanctuary in Jordan.

Earlier, the duke urged a group of recovered addicts to go back to their communities and help others, telling them: “There’s no shame in having an addiction,” during a tour of Jordan’s National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts.

Meghan showed empathy with Huda Ramadan Alrhawjara, hugging the mother from Gaza after she described how her schoolboy son Mohammad had a recurrence of leukaemia during the recent Israeli conflict against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Duke of Sussex talks to leukaemia patient Sham, 13, from Syria (PA)

Through tears, Mrs Alrhawjara, who has spent 18 months in Jordan with her son for his treatment, said in Arabic: “It doesn’t matter if it takes four years, what matters is to have him healthy.”

The mother and son were among a group of young Palestinians from Gaza being treated at the cancer centre and invited to meet the duke and duchess.

Mrs Alrhawjara, who was hugged again by Meghan before she left and also Harry, said: “I’m really happy that the prince and his wife are really on the side of the families, and that they came to hear our stories, it shows their humanity.”

The Duchess of Sussex comforts Huda Ramadan Alrhawjara (PA)

The Sussexes began their tour of the cancer centre by meeting young patients in a play area that puts them at ease before treatment – and allows the youngsters to be children.

Harry quickly made friends with Sham, a 13-old-girl from Syria waiting for a chemotherapy session for leukaemia later that day, and he was impressed by her English learnt through a relative, watching movies and Peppa Pig cartoons.

Meghan chatted to a little boy busily colouring in images and spoke to staff about their patients as everyone sat on tiny chairs.

Harry and Meghan chatting to young cancer patients (PA)

The 13-year-old performed a short piano piece for Sussexes and was applauded by the couple who hugged the girl before they left.

The teenager said about Harry: “He’s really nice, I’ve heard about him, but I never thought I would meet him.”