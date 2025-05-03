Hasan Piker and Ethan Klein went head to head in a fiery debate after months of feuding.

They’re two of the most notable streamers on the internet, and the pair’s political disagreements have been fuelling the fire for a long time online.

The pair used to host the left-leaning Leftovers podcast together, but stopped in 2023. Now, Klein is host of the H3 Podcast and Hasan is among the top 30 biggest streamers on Twitch.

Things stepped up when Klein released a "Content Nuke" video criticizing Piker, who then replied by posting a "Content Cop" collaboration with iDubbbz.

Now, the pair have gone head to head in a political debate and there’s been a huge amount of reaction on social media.

Users reposted some of the most fiery moments from the exchange. One saw Klein shown proof that he'd posted about Hasan 110 times in 5 months.

Many claimed that Hasan came out on top during the debate.

Plenty also backed Klein.

Others picked apart Klein’s tactics during the debate

