Wedding line up TikTok trend finds the funniest songs to walk down the aisle to

Walking down the aisle at any wedding is always an emotional affair, particularly with the music chosen for this special and emotional moment.

Now, people are spinning this on its head in a new TikTok trend where they jokingly share their wedding lineup idea to some tune that ranges from the hilarious to the ridiculous.

The basis of the trend sees the TikToker signal when each of the wedding party will come down the aisle to the music (and depending on the track, they'd have to travel at some speed), everyone from the flower girl, pageboy, bridesmaids, groomsmen, groom and of course the bride.

Here is a roundup of all the funniest viral videos from the trend.

TikToker Tay (@tay.mp333) posted a video sharing her vision of a wedding party walking down the aisle to 'HERE COMES THE hURRICANE LEGENDARY KATRINA' by Legend, which she imagines death drops, and vogueing to bring the occasion to life.

In the caption, she specified, "I MEANT A MAJORETTE TYPE DEATH DROP NOT A DIP," and the video has since received 16.1 million views.





@tay.mp333 EDIT: YALL I MEANT A MAJORETTE TYPE DEATH DROP NOT A DIP AS IT IS EASIER FOR THE CONCEPT THAT I HAD IN MIND WHILE MAKING THIS. I see how it can be confusing as I used the song with the word “vogue” in the title and vogue in my captions on the code yes, but I didn’t know that I couldn’t add a death drop to MY own video idea. Please stop disrespecting each other in the comments!!!🫶🏾 But start stretching everyone I will be waiting to see these 🗣️ #weddinglineup #queer #voguing #deathdrop #dip #majorettedance #weddingceremony #bride #weddingtiktok #wedding #fyp

In the comments section, people were thoroughly entertained by this energetic wedding lineup.

"Finally, a realistic one," one person joked.

A second person said, "So are we just piling the death drops on top of each other."

"The flower girl is DUCK WALKING and all of the guest have those hand fans that they wave around," a third person added.

A fourth person commented, "Do you do funerals?"

Creator Max (@heyitsmaxieee) gave us a South Korean throwback by imagining a wedding lineup walking down the aisle to the 2012 hit 'Gangnam Style' by PSY.

As the music built before the chorus, Max demonstrated how the wedding party would walk down at lightning speed, and then the doors would open as PSY sings "Oppa is Gangnam Style" and would make her entrance as the chorus played.





@heyitsmaxieee My ideal wedding #weddinglineup #fyp #weddingtiktok #bridetobe

The video now has 4.6 million views and 737,000 likes.

One person said, "I blinked and missed the wedding."

"We don’t have all day omg," a second person joked.

A third person quipped, "This is a bit slow maybe we can speed it up a bit."

"Pause and see what role u get," a fourth person commented.

TikToker Adriana (@adriana.isabel02) revealed her wedding lineup idea, as she played the tune 'I'm a Believer' by Smash Mouth, but the "I believe" part plays over and over again on repeat, and that's when the wedding party would rapidly walk down the aisle.









@adriana.isabel02 I have a lot of great wedding ideas 🫡 #weddinglineup

Since sharing her idea, the creator's video has over 1.7 million views, and people in the comments weighed in with their thoughts on the song choice.

"Gotta make sure everyone is doing the heel kick down the aisle," one person wrote.

A second person said, "See this is how you get a wedding over FAST AND EFFICIENTlY!!!"

"The bridesmaids 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "The door's having more time than the bridesmaids."

