Historic England acquires over 8,000 photographs offering ‘glimpse into past’

More than 8,000 original black and white photographs offering a rare “glimpse into the past” have been acquired by Historic England.

The artwork, part of the Janette Rosing Collection of England, consists of some of the earliest landscape photography of England.

Shot by leading photographers of the time, the collection includes photographs of English architecture, landscapes and maritime history from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s.

Fishing boats in the harbour at Plymouth, with the Barbican in the background, from between 1860-1900 (Historic England Archive/PA) PA Media - Historic England Archive

Ian Savage of Historic England said: “From maritime scenes by James Mudd to detailed architectural studies by Linnaeus Tripe, each photograph in this exceptional collection offers a glimpse into the past, showcasing Janette Rosing’s expert eye for quality.

“Rosing’s collection will continue to connect us with our history and inspire future generations to appreciate England’s rich cultural legacy.”

The collection was amassed by the late Janette Rosing who, over the course of her life, studied old photographs of England and became an advisor to collectors, museums and international auction houses.

Duncan Wilson of Historic England said: “The photographs provide a wealth of images of England from the second half of the 19th century through to the early 20th century.

“The scale and rarity of her collection makes this archive of images of great national significance.”

The ruins of St Joseph’s Chapel at Glastonbury Abbey taken around 1853 (Historic England Archive/PA) PA Media - Historic England Archive

Covering every English county, the collection includes work from notable photographers of the time including William Russell Sedgfield, Henry William Verscholye, and Samuel Buckle.

Historic England said: “The Collection is particularly important as the development of photography in this period was pivotal in the history of visual arts.

“It was when photography was established as a legitimate art form, an important means of landscape recording and a powerful tool for documenting the world.”

The collection has been acquired as part of the Government’s Acquisition in Lieu scheme, administrated by Arts Council England, which allows individuals to donate cultural items to museums and galleries for a tax reduction.