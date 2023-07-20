Hitting the bar! Ex-footballer to tackle legal career after degree success

A former professional footballer has scored top marks in his law degree and revealed his ambitions to become a barrister and one day sit as a judge.

Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United midfielder Adam Bale had to give up the game after a leg injury and made a major career change, fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a lawyer.

The 24-year-old, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, gained a first class degree from Sunderland University and won the Sweeney Miller Law Prize for outstanding results in commercial law.

Mr Bale combined his studies with serving as a magistrate.

He said said: “Football was my first love, and when I moved to Hartlepool, I suffered an injury and never quite bounced back.

“My aspiration, however, was always to move over to law later in my career, but thought I might as well grasp at the football while I was young and could play.”

Mr Bale continued his studies and completed his A-Levels while he was a footballer.

He now aims to become a barrister, which he hopes will lead to becoming a judge one day.

Toni Spencer, principal lecturer at Sunderland University, said: “Having been a practising solicitor myself for over 12 years and represented clients in court hearings on many occasions, I can see that Adam has the skills, determination and knowledge needed to get him through the Bar course and to become a very accomplished barrister.”