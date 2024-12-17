Hollywood actor Tom Cruise honoured by US navy for his role in Top Gun

The US navy has praised Hollywood star Tom Cruise for “boosting the force’s recruitment of pilots” with his role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the first Top Gun film.

Cruise, 62, was presented on Tuesday with the Distinguished Public Service Award, which rewards civilians for acts of heroism or support to the navy.

It was awarded to him by US navy secretary Carlos Del Toro, at the Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey.

The actor, who is known for performing his own action stunts and is a licensed aircraft pilot, reprised his role as Lieutenant Pete Mitchell in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Mr Del Toro said it “brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated the minds of newer audience members”.

Actor Tom Cruise with US navy secretary Carlos Del Toro (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

Mr Del Toro said Cruise’s role as Maverick in the 1986 action film, about a young naval aviator who trains at the US navy’s fighter weapons school – also known as Top Gun – “significantly increased” the force’s recruitment numbers.

The US navy secretary, who stopped at the studios on his way to visit American forces in Bahrain, gave the award to Cruise for his “exceptional and wide-ranging contributions made to the department of the navy from 1986 to 2023”.

He told the audience of Hollywood professionals and US navy staff: “Tom Cruise has spent nearly four decades as an unwavering supporter of the men, women and families of the navy and marine corps.

“His dedicated support to our sailors, marines and civilians through his efforts in the film industry increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform.”

He quipped: “As a result, recruitment for navy pilots increased significantly in the late 80s and early 90s – I wonder why?”

Wearing a dark suit and light blue tie, Cruise said after receiving the award: “In life, something that is very true to me is, to lead is to serve.

“I know that to my core and I see that in the servicemen and women. I appreciate everyone’s dedication and it’s a true honour to represent them.”

Tom Cruise on the stadium roof during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (David Davies/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

He added: “I’m just very proud and overwhelmed.”

Cruise said he would “continue serving the country to make this world a better place”.

Asked whether he would perform a stunt on the set, which comprised fake escarpments about 16 feet tall, Cruise joked: “It’s way too low for me to jump from.”

Other movies starring the Hollywood actor were mentioned during the event, including the 1989 biopic Born On The Fourth of July, the 1992 legal drama A Few Good Men, and the two latest instalments of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, and The Final Reckoning, expected for release in May 2025.

The brief ceremony was attended by a handful of film professionals and US navy staff.

They included film producer and director Christopher McQuarrie, who collaborated with Cruise on the latest Top Gun movie and four instalments of the Mission Impossible franchise, Mr Cruise’s sister Cass Capazorio, and Chris Diaz, chief of staff to the secretary of the US navy.

Mr Del Toro, the 78th US navy secretary, was at the set with his wife, Betty.

Cruise thanked the audience and staff for coming early to the set before he got on with his busy filming schedule.

“That’s what I do – I get on the 4am train and make films all day,” he said.

Top Gun was a box office success and spawned famous one-liners by Cruise’s character, including: “I feel the need, the need for speed.”

Directed by the late Tony Scott, brother of Sir Ridley Scott, the 1986 film also starred Meg Ryan, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis.