A 98-year-old Holocaust survivor has explained why she will never have the tattoo she received at Auschwitz removed.

Today marks Holocaust Memorial Day and Good Morning Britain invited Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert and her great grandson Dov Forman on the programme to discuss it.

During the discussion, GMB host Kate Garraway asked Ebert: "Have you ever thought of getting it [the tattoo] removed or do you keep it as a reminder?"

Ebert said she keeps it because “the world should know how deep humans can go”.

Ebert said: “No, I have never thought about it to remove. I want to show the world because … to see something or to hear about it, it makes a big difference. And the world should know how deep humans can go.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“The fellow humans give a tattoo and say, ‘You are not a human’ … You were a tattoo, you were a number, not more nor less.”

“Another human can take away my humanity. They are not humans.”

Ebert and her grandson Forman have risen to prominence on TikTok as they have been using the platform to educate young people on the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.

Auschwitz was the hell: ‘I still feel the smell’ 💔🥺 #holocaustsurvivor #learnontiktok #98yearold #strongwoman #survivor #viral #hell #history #hungarian #inspiring #tiktokgrandma #jew

@lilyebert Auschwitz was the hell: ‘I still feel the smell’ 💔🥺 #holocaustsurvivor #learnontiktok #98yearold #strongwoman #survivor #viral #hell #history #hungarian #inspiring #tiktokgrandma #jew





Auschwitz was the hell: ‘I still feel the smell’ 💔🥺 #holocaustsurvivor #learnontiktok #98yearold #strongwoman #survivor #viral #hell #history #hungarian #inspiring #tiktokgrandma #jew



The 98-year-old is now part of a project commissioned by Prince Charles that has seen seven Holocaust survivors have had their portraits drawn to pay tribute to them.



The Surviving the Holocaust paintings will be on display at The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.