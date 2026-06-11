Impromptu walkabout by the King cheers crowds on rainy day

The King told dozens of well-wishers “I’m so sorry you got so wet” as he thrilled crowds with an impromptu walkabout in the pouring rain.

Charles was greeted by around 500 people as he left a community hub in a wet Grimsby town centre on Thursday.

He headed over to the crowds, covered by a brolly but with no coat over his light grey suit, and he spent around 15 minutes shaking hands and chatting – mainly about the weather.

As he was about to get into his car to leave, there were shouts for him to go over to another section of the public behind the green barriers, who cheered when he decided to head to them for another chat.

Charles meets members of staff during his visit to Horizon Youth Zone (Temilade Adelaja/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Temilade Adelaja

When he arrived earlier for his visit, Charles chatted to teenagers about boxing, rock climbing, scout badges and cooking as he began a tour of community projects.

The King was greeted with cheers as he arrived at the Horizon Youth Zone on Tuesday and he waved at the 100 or so wellwishers who braved the rain outside.

Inside Horizon, the King toured the state-of-the-art facility chatting to local school children, cadets from the various armed services and scouts.

They showed him the centre’s climbing wall, sports hall and training kitchen, where he watched teenagers make pizza muffin as he asked them about how they felt about missing school for the day.

The King meets young people during his visit to Horizon Youth Zone (Temilade Adelaja/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Temilade Adelaja

“I have my uses,” he joked, as one girl said they had missed their maths lessons.

He finished his visit to the centre in the boxing gym where he chatted to youngsters being put through their paces.

The Horizon Youth Zone opened in February for young people aged eight to 19, and up to 25 for those with additional needs.

The centre offers activities ranging from sports to cooking, creative and performing arts, media and employability support.