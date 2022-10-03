In Pictures: Artist unveils house with distinctive doodle decor
British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

An artist has given a new meaning to the words drawing room by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent.

The setting provides ideal camouflage although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentBritish artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House, a 12-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentA doorknob inside Mr Doodle’s house (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentA view of the stairwell (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentBritish artist Sam Cox takes a bath (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentA view of flowers (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

The monochrome design gives the property a unique look with a cartoonish feel.

Mr Cox was keen to blend in with his surroundings during a photo shoot with his wife Alena.

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentBritish artist Sam Cox has given the house a unique look (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentA view of the kitchen (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentBritish artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena, reveals the Doodle House (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentEven plug sockets have been customised (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentThe Doodle House is a mansion at Tenterden, in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentBritish artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, with his wife Alena (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Sam Cook reveals Doodle House \u2013 KentThe distinctive house viewed from a distance (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

