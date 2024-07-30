News
In Pictures: Britons try to stay cool in summer sun as temperatures soar

People enjoy the warm weather at Bristol Harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Britons have been finding ways to keep cool amid soaring temperatures in many parts of the country.

Much of England and Wales was expected to see temperatures top 30C on Tuesday.

Many people flocked to parks, beaches, lidos and waterways to enjoy the warm weather or find relief from the heat.

Children run through a sprinkler on Parliament Square in London as the heatwave continues in the UKChildren run through a sprinkler at Parliament Square in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Racegoers in red and yellow dresses take photographs during day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the Goodwood Racecourse, ChichesterRacegoers in red and yellow dresses take photographs during day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

People on the Axis ride at Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea as the heatwave continues in the UKPeople on the Axis ride at Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea (Ian West/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

A sunbather enjoys the hot weather in St James\u2019s Park, central London, as the heatwave continues in the UKA sunbather enjoys the hot weather in St James’s Park, central London (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

People sailing on Bristol Harbour as the heatwave continues in the UKPeople sailing in Bristol Harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

While some people will be enjoying the warmer temperatures, the UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow heat health warnings for all areas of England, except the North East and North West, until Friday.

It warned that expected hot weather may have “significant impacts” on the health and social care sector across the South East and London, with minor effects elsewhere.

People cool off at Peterborough Lido in Cambridgeshire as the heatwave continues in the UKPeople cool off at Peterborough Lido in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

People enjoy the warm weather at Bristol Harbour as the heatwave continues in the UKYachts sail through the water at Bristol Harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

People enjoy the warm weather in Festival Gardens at St Paul\u2019s Cathedral in London as the heatwave continues in the UKPeople enjoy the warm weather in Festival Gardens at St Paul’s Cathedral in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

People enjoy the warm weather at Southend-on-Sea as the heatwave continues in the UKBeachgoers head to the coast at Southend-on-Sea (Ian West/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

People enjoy a boat ride on the canal in Paddington Basin, London, as the heatwave continues in the UKPeople enjoy a boat ride on the canal in Paddington Basin, London (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

