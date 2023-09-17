News
Anime

In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention

In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con at the Mercure Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Anime and gaming fans have been dressing up as their favourite characters at the largest anime convention in the country.

Thousands got into character for the two-day Sheffield Anime and Gaming Con, South Yorkshire, which has featured stars from the cosplay and gaming world, including voice actors, performers and singers.

Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases, as well as retro classics, and take part in talent shows and lip sync battles, at the event at the Mercure Hotel.

Sheffield Anime & Gaming ConAlison Mitchell as Lisa Garland from Silent Hill (left) and Izzy Lindley as Chain Chomper from Mario (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming ConA woman in costume as Nezuko from Demon Slayer (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming ConPeople in costume as a Minecraft bee (left) and Crying Child from Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming ConItems on sale at the Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con(Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming ConMany were in costume at the Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming ConPeople in costume as Demon Slayer characters Zenitsu Agatsuma (left) and Kocho Shinobu (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Sheffield Anime & Gaming ConPeople dressed as The Mad Hatter and Kazuha from Genshin Impact (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Anime
The Conversation (0)