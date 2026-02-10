Chris Brown turns off Instagram comments after his Bad Bunny shade backfires

Singer Chris Brown turned off the ability for people to comment on his Instagram after his comments about Bad Bunny ’s Super Bowl halftime show backfired massively.

On Sunday (8 February), Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed a historic Super Bowl halftime show , which was the most-watched of all time.

The performance was a celebration of his culture, the Americas and conveyed a message of unity over division, with a huge billboard that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love”.

Many on the right, such as Donald Trump, rather predictably slammed the show . And, it seems they were joined by Chris Brown, who took to his Instagram stories and claimed: “I think it’s safe to say… they need me!”

It didn’t take long for people to strongly disagree that the Super Bowl needs Chris Brown, or for the singer to lock his comment section on his Instagram posts.

Before he had a chance to, many people had already made clear their views.

“I can’t even remember when was the last time you had a hit record, please. No one WANTS you at the Super Bowl,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Brother believe me when I say this is not the fanbase you wanna go to war with. Especially with everything going on now. You coulda easily congratulated him while also saying you’d like to be next.”

Someone else asked: “How you hating from OUTSIDE the club, you can’t even get in?!”

“Being weird towards Bad Bunny for what? He had a message for the time we are in. What is one thing you’ve said or done about what’s going on?” pointed out another.

