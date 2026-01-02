News
In Pictures: From fire festival to foam fight, the lighter side of life in 2025

Participants take part in the annual cheese rolling at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)
PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

In the face of wars and worrying headlines, the wild, wacky and often just plain wonderful spirit of Britons continued to shine through over 2025.

Here is a selection of images from some of the more unusual occasions that took place throughout the country this year.

The Jarl Squad take part in the torch procession through Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa festivalThe Jarl Squad take part in the torch procession through Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa festival. Originating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates Shetland’s Norse heritage (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Participants take part in the annual cheese rolling at Cooper\u2019s Hill in Brockworth, GloucestershireMay also saw daring participants take part in the annual cheese rolling at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

The women\u2019s cheese rolling race at Cooper\u2019s HillThe women’s race at Cooper’s Hill (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Members of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of a burning wicker man at the Beltain Celtic Fire FestivalMembers of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of a burning wicker man depicting a Roman Gladiator Retiarius, celebrating Beltain and the Roman festival of Floralia, during the Beltain Celtic Fire Festival in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A member of the Pentacle Drummers performs in front of a burning wicker man during the Beltain Celtic Fire FestivalThe fire festival took place at Butser Ancient Farm, near Waterlooville in May (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

A mural of former England football manager Sam AllardyceIn July a mural of former England football manager Sam Allardyce appeared in Union Street in town centre of his home town of Dudley in the West Midlands (Matthew Cooper/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matthew Cooper

The annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-WaterAugust saw two teams make a splash when they took part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Dachshund Nellie after crossing the finish line at Chester Racecourse's first ever Dachshund DerbySeven dachshunds took to Chester Racecourse in September hoping to be named top dog in its first ever Dachshund Derby. Here is winner Nellie after crossing the finish line (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews in FifeThe traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife is always a messy display (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2025The foam fight is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years say thank you to their more senior student ‘parents’ for mentoring them (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Cake artist Emma Jayne works on her life size replica of Michael JacksonCake artist Emma Jayne’s life-size replica of Michael Jackson was a real Thriller at the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham in October, just in time for Halloween (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A giant effigy of Sir Keir StarmerWhat a guy! A giant effigy of Sir Keir Starmer was revealed for the Kent town of Edenbridge’s Bonfire Night celebrations (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Two women holding up Christmas stockingsMembers of the King’s Foundation Sewing Bee group took on the task of turning the curtains from Sandringham House in Norfolk into 25 stockings ahead of Christmas. The old curtains from the royal residence were recycled into festive stockings for a charity auction (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A dog takes part during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper ParadeA dog takes part during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper Parade, in central London (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

