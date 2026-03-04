Camel beauty pageant rocked by Botox scandal

You may think you’ve heard it all, but think again. A beauty pageant dedicated entirely to camels does, in fact, exist. In Al Musanaa, Oman, the animals are paraded and judged across four main categories: coat, neck, head and hump.

Yet, its existence isn't actually the scandal.

In news that no one saw coming, 20 camels were disqualified after being found to have received Botox and injectable fillers at the 2026 Camel Beauty Show Festival in Al Musanaa, according to reports.

The cosmetic tweakments were uncovered during routine veterinary inspections, when officials noticed that certain facial features had been artificially enhanced. Enhancements, understandably, are strictly prohibited.

And it seems it wasn’t only their faces that had been altered. Reports suggest injectables were also administered to the camels’ humps to create a more defined, rounded silhouette, alongside hormone treatments intended to produce a more muscular appearance.

Unsurprisingly, the extraordinary revelations prompted social media to chime in on the action, with many users condemning what they viewed as animal cruelty.

Others honed in on the sheer absurdity of it all, with one writing: "This is the first time I'm hearing this type of news, but I have many questions to ask."

Another quipped: "First in my bloodline to read this sentence."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I read this against my will."

Addressing the controversy, event officials released a widely reported statement stressing their determination to clamp down on "all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels," and confirmed that anyone found flouting the rules would face penalties.

