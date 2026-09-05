In Pictures: Heave, ho and away they go at Braemar Gathering

One of the world’s most famous Highland Games has been held in Aberdeenshire, attracting members of the royal family and international spectators.

Held close to the royal Highland residence, Balmoral, the Braemar Gathering takes place each year on the first Saturday in September.

The King and Queen were welcomed to the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, a short distance from the royals’ summer retreat at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Charles wore a kilt and tweed jacket and waistcoat (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Camilla was presented with a bouquet by a highland dancer (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The parade of pipe bands started the event (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Children watch as a girl competes in the sword dance event (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Another event for the children is the traditional sack race (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The popular event has been running in its present form since 1832 and has been attended regularly by the reigning monarch and other members of the royal family since 1848.

It features a host of traditional Highland Games contests, including tug-of-war and the caber toss, along with performances from pipe bands and Highland dancers.

A person competes in the weight tossing category (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Caber tossing is another popular tradition at the Highland Games (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Tug of War competitors watch their opponents (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Musicians of all ages take part in the band performances (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Familiar sports such as long jump are also on the schedule (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The popular event has been running in its present form since 1832 (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown