Donald Trump may have just found a way to make himself unpopular with his own supporters after referring to the Iran war as 'small potatoes' - the same war that has killed 18 US service personnel and injured hundreds of others, by the way.

Since the conflict began in February, gas prices have also shot through the roof after the Strait of Hormuz was blocked off.

The comments came just one day after JD Vance argued that the hostilities shouldn’t even be called a “war", and claimed that "active combat operations" ended months ago.

However, just this week, there have been three consecutive days of open fire around the Strait of Hormuz.

Then, in a press conference at the White House yesterday (4 September), Trump was pressed on his vice president's comments - and appeared to double-down.

"A lot of people don’t call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing,” the president told reporters, comparing it to the operation in Venezuela and the Vietnam War.

“You know, we do intermittent strikes,” he said, adding: “There’s a lot of truth that we’re not fighting right now. There’s no fighting.”

His "small potatoes" remark and the comparison that other conflicts have seen hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed has understandably left people seething.

"He called our dead soldiers 'small potatoes' yet you still shill for him", one person wrote.





"18 US troops dead are considered small potatoes? Did you tell their families they were just potatoes?", someone else penned.

"Small potatoes? this is a good time to remind ourselves that ZERO Trumps have ever served in the US Armed Forces", a third added.





Another noted that on Truth Social, Trump himself had referred to the conflict as the 'war in Iran' several times.

"If it were small potatoes, maybe we would’ve won by now", another user echoed.





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