In the latest renovation work announced by the Trump administration to spark controversy, Doug Burgum, secretary of the interior, announced on Thursday that excavation work will soon start on the Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C.

US president Donald Trump unveiled the plans back in April, when he shared a mock-up design on Truth Social and said it will be “the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World”.

“This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come,” he wrote.

Two months later, on 4 June, and the National Capital Planning Commission advanced the project and requested further details on its potential impact on flight paths, given the structure – reminiscent of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe - is estimated to reach 250 feet.

Now, Burgum shared the latest development on X/Twitter when he said: “We are pleased to announce that after a very long wait (over 125 years!), we are preparing to start, over the next two-week period, the excavation work necessary for the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck, at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

“This will be one of the Great Pieces of American Architecture, honoring the history and significance of Arlington Cemetery and befitting the most powerful Capital in the World.”

However, other X/Twitter users aren’t as enthused.

“No one wants this. No one needs this,” tweeted Stanford University professor Michael McFaul:

Rick Wilson, of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, commented: “Vulgar, and yet unrestrained by taste”:

“Nobody asked for this s***….all we want is affordable healthcare, groceries, gas and rent,” said Wu Tang is for the Children:

Analyst Drew Savicki wrote: “The next Democratic President must demolish this monstrosity on day one”:

And Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council said: “This will desecrate the area around Arlington by literally dwarfing the cemetery. What an insult to our fallen heroes”:

Alongside facing online criticism, the planned arch is also subject to a lawsuit from veterans, who argue the arch will obstruct the aforementioned military cemetery.

A replica version of the arch appeared during the Great American State Fair earlier this year.

The National Capital Planning Commission has yet to offer its final approval for the project.

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