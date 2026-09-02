JD Vance alarms critics by saying if his work leads to 'the end times' that's 'OK'

JD Vance has given a bizarre new interview on a podcast, claiming that he’s “OK” with his work leading to the “end times”.

The Vice President spoke on an episode of the Bryce Crawford Podcast and spoke about religion – saying he has long been interested with the idea of “end times”.

“I for my entire life have been fascinated by the end times,” Vance said.

Vance added: “Do I think that we’re in the end times? I don’t know.”

He also said: “What I'm trying to focus on is doing as much of God's work as possible right now, and if that leads to the end times, OK.”

“There are things you gotta do, I gotta be good to my wife, good to my kids, I have to be as good of a leader as I can for the United States of America,” he said, considering it was "probably bad” for him to focus on the idea of “end times” too much.

The interview also saw him consider whether the “antichrist” could be among humanity already.

“There are things that some of the AI companies you see happening where you feel like there is some really, really weird spiritual dark energy,” Vance said.

The interview sparked criticism and bafflement on social media, with one simply saying: “WTAF.”









Another said: “This isn’t how Catholics talk about their religion

“He’s so weird.”









A user added: “This has everything to do with you, JD Vance, and nothing to do with God.”









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