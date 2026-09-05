Trump says US 'respected like never before' amid wild Joe Biden claim

Donald Trump suggested the US is now a country “respected like never before” amid a claim about Joe Biden – but no one is buying it.

In June, a Pew Research Center poll found that, across 36 nations polled, 57 per cent had an unfavourable view of the US and just 23 per cent had confidence in US president Donald Trump’s leadership. According to the data, favourable views of the US declined significantly over just one year and in some places saw double-digit drops.

But, if we’re to listen to Trump, he paints a very different picture.

Speaking at a GOP event in the paved-over White House Rose Garden, Trump told the audience: “Our country is respected again. We’re respected like never before. I go to meetings and everyone stands up. They didn’t stand up for our last president (Joe Biden). They didn’t care about him. They didn’t care. They laughed at him.

“But our country’s respected again. And when president Xi [Jinping] comes in two weeks, he respects America now. He didn’t respect us. He thought we were a bunch of fools.”

“Nice try. We have f**king eyes,” someone posted alongside an image of left Trump standing alone at the G7 summit.

Another person argued: “It's vile he talks like this”.

Someone else wrote: “Delusional. Nonsensical. A man who lives in an alternate universe. Nobody believes this.”

Another person said: “Shame on everybody sitting there listening to that and acting like it’s normal.”

“He’s obsessed with convincing us that he is a better President than Biden!” another pointed out.

Someone else argued: “This is what happens when a narcissist is never told no, folks…”

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