When Huda Kattan speaks, we listen. When Huda Kattan and Cardi B join forces - you'd best believe we're running to Huda Beauty's nearest stockist, because we know something incredible is brewing.

The rapper was recently recruited for the campaign of the brand's newest beauty launch; Ultra Snatched. A fresh take on the best-selling Easy Bake powder collection, it's dedicated to all things brightening. After the sleepless summer I've had? You could consider me intrigued.

The announcement came in the form of a now-viral video which sees Cardi B and beauty boss Huda Kattan accidentally 'snatch' each other's bodies for a day. Over 500,000 likes later, it's easy to see why this has quickly become one of the most-coveted launches of the summer.

The new powders come in four variations: Two loose setting powders in 'Cherry Lilac' for fair-to-light tones and 'Pink Ube' for medium-to-tan, along with two correlating pressed versions.

Huda Beauty

In person, they're presented as duo pots, with pink and purple-hued powders that can be worn separately or blended together for that 'ultra-snatched' finish, and priced at £34 each.

For complete transparency, I've been pretty anti-loose powder until now. Fear of camera flashback and lack of control over placement as someone who likes a dewy finish have been enough to ensure that a light dusting of pressed powder is as far as I'll go.

But, I'm also a long-time Huda Beauty fan, and with the promise of up to 18 hours flashback-free wear, I was desperate to give this a try before anyone else.

I have very fair skin, so I used Cherry Lilac, a duo made up of Cherry Blossom Cake, a soft pink, and Lilac Muffin, a pastel lilac.

Admittedly, I got off to a slightly rockier start than I'd hoped. Perhaps partly my inexperience with loose powders (I told you I wasn't into this), partly the design of the dual pot, things got messy very quickly.

With half of the pot now sat in the lid, that meant that I was bound to trying the powders blended together rather than individually - but I wasn't ready to give up just yet - not if it meant recreating Huda's flawless under-eyes in a time where I needed them most.

Once I got to grips with things, I have to admit I was pretty impressed.

Rather than using the 'baking' method, I started off small so I could get a feel for the powder, and soon discovered that it's completely lightweight to the point where I had to dab with my finger to test that I'd actually put enough on.

It's not overly-matte, but gives you a naturally smooth base that still feels like skin - although you could definitely achieve that heavier, flawless finish if you 'baked' it.

However, arguably its biggest draw is the audible "woah" I let out when I applied the powder; visibly noticing that lifting, brightening effect of the purple pigment in just one swipe.

I wasn't sure how the pigmented element would work, but it really does just feel like a lighter and brighter version of your own complexion.

It didn't settle into fine lines, instantly made me look more awake, and made everything feel more lifted without the need for layers of concealer.

I then applied it underneath my cheek bones and on my chin to really help create the carved, contoured look that would help my mid-face really pop.

An eight-hour office day and battling the elements outside later, barely anything had budged.

In fact, the only thing I would do differently is to keep a hydration spritz in my bag, as I did start to look more on the matte side towards the very end of the day.

As far as setting powders go, this does more heavy lifting when it comes to genuinely brightening skin than any I've used before.

So, am I a loose powder convert, I hear you ask? Well, for events where I need staying power and a photo-finish that works in my favour - this one has made a pretty good case to give it a second chance.

Then again, does Huda ever let us down?

Huda Beauty's Ultra Snatched collection drops on 10 September

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