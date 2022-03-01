In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday

A choristers’ pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.

The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire, honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.

Players take part in the Atherstone Ball Game in Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The game dates back to 1199 (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The original match was won by Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

In Winchester, choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.

The mayor of Winchester, councillor Vivian Achwal, takes part in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Runners in fancy dress also took part (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Choristers celebrate after one of their teams won the pancake race (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

In Derbyshire, the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.

The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries.

Players take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

The town has hosted the match for centuries (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King