Inflation is making food incredibly expensive.

That is an understatement - indeed, food prices are rising at their fastest rate for 45 years, hitting 16.2 per cent in the year to October, up from 14.5 per cent in September, according to the BBC

Energy and fuel costs have also risen, helping push the overall UK inflation rate to a 41-year high and the latest overall inflation figure is 11.1 per cent

It is not looking good so what products should customers swerve when they are pushing their trolleys around the aisles?

Here is the food that is getting particularly expensive, according to research compiled by Which?

1. Heinz tomato ketchup sauce – top down 460g -53 per cent

2. Dolmio lasagne sauce 470g - 47 per cent

3. Heinz classic cream of chicken soup 400g - 46 per cent

4. Dolmio bolognese original pasta sauce 500g - 46 per cent

5. Anchor spreadable butter tub 500g - 45 per cent

6. Heinz cream of tomato soup 400g - 44 per cent

7. Colman’s classic mint sauce 165g - 44 per cent

8. Colman’s horseradish sauce 136g - 44 per cent

9. Batchelors super noodles BBQ beef flavour 90g - 43 per cent

10. Hovis granary wholemeal 800g - 43 per cent

Sue Davies, head of food policy at Which?, told the Guardian: “Our research shows the shocking rate of inflation on some of the nation’s favourite branded foods, which is much higher than the national average and highlights why it is so important for retailers to provide people with a choice of product ranges.

“Supermarkets must ensure budget lines for healthy and affordable essential items are widely available across their stores including smaller convenience stores. Promotions should be targeted at those most in need and people supported so they can easily compare the price of products to get the best value.”

Jeremy Hunt, the UK chancellor, is setting out Britain's economic plans on Thursday (17 November). Whether these plans will ease things for shoppers remains to be seen.

