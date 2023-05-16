Influencer extradited for 'scamming millions from lonely old men'

A popular social media influencer has been extradited from the UK to the US after allegedly scamming $2 million (£1.5 million) from lonely Americans.

Mona Faiz Montrage, who has amassed over 4 million followers on her Instagram @Hajia4Reall, even allegedly pretended to marry one victim by sending over a fake marriage document.

From around 2013 to 2019, the 30-year-old was allegedly a member of a criminal enterprise based in West Africa, according to the US Attorney's Office in New York. The Enterprise was said to commit a string of fraudulent acts against people in America, including romance scams.

These were performed through email, text and social media exchanges that led the victims to believe they were in romantic relationships with the person on the other side. That scammer was often said to be given a fake identity by the Enterprise.

They would then get victims to transfer money under false pretences.

In one instance, Montrage allegedly had a victim send $89,000 (£71,000) through 82 transfers with claims it was to help her father's farm in Ghana, as per the court documents.





US Attorney Damian Williams said: "As alleged, Mona Faiz Montrage was a member of a criminal conspiracy that specifically targeted older Americans through romance scams. These scams can be both financially and emotionally devastating for vulnerable victims. Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement partners, Montrage was arrested abroad and has been brought to the United States to face justice."



FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll added: "We alleged today that Ms Montrage participated in multiple romance scams – often targeting elderly victims – resulting in more than $2 million in fraudulent funds under her control. Romance scams – especially those that target older individuals – are of major concern. The FBI will be tireless in our efforts to hold fraudsters accountable in the criminal justice system."

