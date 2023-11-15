An Italian region is paying people $47,000 to move there

An idyllic Italian region is paying people a staggering $47,000 to move over.

Calabria is filled with scenic mountains, beautiful beaches and quaint villages. It is a region in southwest Italy that marks the 'toe' on Italy's 'boot' on the map.

Councillor Gianluca Gallo described the small towns as "the true identity of the territory" and so, came up with an idea to keep them going.

"We want to make demand for jobs meet supply, that’s why we’ve asked villages to tell us what type of professionals they’re missing to attract specific workers," he said.

"We’ve had a huge interest from villages and hopefully, if this first scheme works, more are likely to follow in coming years."

Now, before everyone goes off and starts packing their bags, there is a catch.

Tropea in Calabria, Italy iStock

People debating the move must have a business plan to benefit locals, or they must agree to take a job in one of the industries that require more staff. These include working in hotels, restaurants or local shops.

They must also be under the age of 40, and be prepared to move to Calabria within 90 days of their application being accepted.

It comes after parts of Italy turned a few heads for their affordable housing.

One couple in particular purchased a four-storey home in Sicily for the price of a Mars bar.

They gushed about the "better quality of life" in the Mediterranean which for them "values people above money".

"A place that embraces a slower pace, giving more priority to the important things," they said. “We are surrounded by a community that have shown us extreme caring and kindness."

