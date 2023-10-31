A British Olympic hero has called out Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and has volunteered to take him on in the ring.

Like his brother Logan, who recently took on Dillon Danis in the ring, Jake Paul has transitioned from a content creator to a fighter in recent years.

Jake Paul lost in a boxing fight against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in February, but made a winning return to the ring in August, beating Nate Diaz.

Now, Jake Paul has announced he is due to re-enter the ring in mid-December against a mystery opponent, with professional fighters offering to take him on.

One such person offering to fight Paul is the British Olympic medalist Anthony Ogogo. At the 2012 London Olympics, Ogogo took the bronze medal as an amateur.

Ogogo fought for Team GB in the 2012 Olympics Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Since then, Ogogo has retired from boxing to become a professional wrestler, but said he was ready to get his gloves back on if Paul wanted to face a “real boxer”.

Taking to X/Twitter, Ogogo directed a post to Jake Paul, writing: “@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here.”

While Paul hasn’t commented on Ogogo’s offer, sports advisory firm BAVAFA Sports confirmed on X/Twitter that Paul has settled on an opponent and was waiting on the other boxer to agree.

They wrote: “Jake Paul has agreed to a new opponent for Friday, December 15. Now the opponent needs to agree.”

The post sparked a host of jokes mocking Paul, as one person asked, “Which nursing home?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.