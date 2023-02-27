21 of the best memes as Jake Paul loses to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has been beaten in the huge fight between the YouTuber and Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The highly anticipated contest had been on the cards for more than two years and after a long, long time of trading verbal jabs at each other, they finally clashed in the boxing ring.

And after all that, it was Fury who prevailed winning the contest by decision after going eight rounds with the YouTuber and handing Paul his first-ever loss as a boxer.

There had been suggestions that the fight was fixed before the two clashed as a supposed 'script' suggested that the fight was pre-determined. That clearly wasn't the case and despite the animosity and emotion going into the bout the fight was clean and professionally contested.

Here's how the internet reacted to the frantic fight in Saudi Arabia as Fury managed to defend the sport of boxing, later dedicating it to his newborn baby, Bambi.









































Jake's brother, Logan Paul attempted to stir controversy by calling Fury and his family a 'b***h' during a mid-fight interview, which did not go down well at all.

















In fact, that wasn't the only confusing moment in Paul's interview.









Most people were just rooting for Fury's partner, Molly Mae Hague.













However, much of the social media commentary on the match was dominated by accounts sharing illegal streams of the fight.













