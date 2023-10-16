Dillon Danis thinks he ‘won the war’ despite losing to Logan Paul

Dillon Danis has taken to Twitter/X to claim he "won the war" despite his recent disqualification loss in the ring against Logan Paul.

The two fought in a six-round heavyweight match which resulted in Paul defeating the MMA fighter by disqualification after a mass brawl broke out in the ring, prompting security to act.

It's no secret that there was bad blood between the pair in the lead-up to the fight as Danis has posted misogynistic trolling online relentlessly about Paul's fiancé Nina Agdal who in response filed a lawsuit and restraining order against him.

The model has accused Danis of "a relentless, ongoing campaign of cyber harassment and bullying against her” that included “unlawfully posting nonconsensual, sexually explicit photographs of her on the internet without her consent".

Meanwhile, there have also been physical altercations between Danis and Paul at pre-fight events where on one occasion Danis hit Paul with a microphone.

Taking to Twitter/X post-fight, Paul branded Danis a "peasant" and a "clown" following his victory.

"I think Dillion perfectly embodies the problem with society. All s*** talk behind a screen. No action," he wrote.

"Just another peasant running his mouth contributing nothing to this world but negativity. So happy I got to expose this clown."

This clearly irked Danis who posted a lengthy response where he believes himself to be the real winner as well as accusing Paul of taking steroids and claiming everything was in Paul's favour for the fight.

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me," Danis wrote.

"Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds, rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War."

Although he has been defeated by one Paul brother, Danis is keen to fight another as he took to Twitter/X once more to challenge Jake Paul to a fight.

"Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a bitch if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k," he tweeted,

Though it appears Jake has not yet responded to Danis's request.

