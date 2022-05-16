WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has reached its fifth and final week in Fairfax, Virginia. Court proceedings will return on Monday 16 May at 3pm after a week-long hiatus.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million (£40 million) for insinuating he had abused her in a 2018 Washington Post article. Despite not explicitly naming the actor, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. Depp’s legal team argued the op-ed contained a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false."

Heard titled the 2018 piece: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”, writing that "like many women", she had been subject to sexual assault and harassment.

"But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim," Heard said.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On Monday, heard will continue to give testimony and has previously spoken about the pair's troubled relationship and graphic allegations against Depp.

According to Law & Crime, Depp will also be called back to the stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship with in the 1990s.

Here is a rundown of some of the allegations that have been made.

What Johnny Depp has said about Amber Heard:

Read in detail here.

Audio of Heard admitting to hitting Depp: Heard and Depp argued about a physical altercation on the recording. Heard said she had hit him but didn't "deck" him, calling the actor a "baby" and telling him to "grow up".

Heard and Depp argued about a physical altercation on the recording. Heard said she had hit him but didn't "deck" him, calling the actor a "baby" and telling him to "grow up". Finger injury in Australia fight: Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle at him that severed his finger.

Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle at him that severed his finger. Photo of faeces on Depp’s bed: Depp described the "grotesque" incident of seeing a photograph of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Heard.

Depp described the "grotesque" incident of seeing a photograph of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Heard. Heard’s drinking and drug use: Depp testified about Heard’s drinking and drug use, at one point claiming she would drink two bottles of wine a night.

Depp testified about Heard’s drinking and drug use, at one point claiming she would drink two bottles of wine a night. Heard pushes Depp to "tell the world" he's a victim of domestic violence: In the recording Heard is heard saying: “Tell them, I, Johnny Depp, I’m a victim of domestic abuse ... and see how many people believe or side with you.”





What Amber Heard has said about Johnny Depp:

Read in detail here.

Allegedly being sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle: "I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel anything," she told the court. "I looked around and I saw so much broken glass. ... I just remember thinking ‘, Please God, please. I hope it’s not broken.'”

"I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel anything," she told the court. "I looked around and I saw so much broken glass. ... I just remember thinking ‘, Please God, please. I hope it’s not broken.'” Claims that Depp sexually assaulted her while searching for his cocaine: Heard accused Depp of performing a "cavity search" for cocaine during a trip away.

Heard accused Depp of performing a "cavity search" for cocaine during a trip away. Depp's jealousy affected Heard's career: Heard said Depp made her feel "dirty" about her acting career and accused her of having affairs with some of her co-stars.

Heard said Depp made her feel "dirty" about her acting career and accused her of having affairs with some of her co-stars. Heard thought Depp was going to "kill her" during a physical altercation: Heard told the court about an alleged fight, saying: "I thought, ‘This is how I die, he’s going to kill me now. He’s going to kill me and he won’t even have realised it.’ I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream and I couldn’t scream.”

Heard told the court about an alleged fight, saying: "I thought, ‘This is how I die, he’s going to kill me now. He’s going to kill me and he won’t even have realised it.’ I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream and I couldn’t scream.” Depp's drug abuse: Heard's testimony included several mentions of what she says was his drug and alcohol use.





Updates to follow.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



