8 hacks that will help you save money on laundry

The cost of living crisis continues to impact people's finances.

Energy bills are soaring and people are looking for ways to avoid using their appliances.

Dryers, for instance, can be costly so switching them off and finding other ways to get your wet clothes wearable is a good idea.

Here are some hacks through which to do so.

1. Open a window

It may make your house colder but fresh air blowing about can get your clothes dry.

2. Use a fan

Likewise, a desktop fan uses less energy and keeps air moving around.

3. Change the spin settings on your washing machine

Slower spins and an extra spin cycle can get rid of extra moisture.

4. Use a dehumidifier

Dehumidifiers draw excess moisture from the air so are pretty useful.

5. Towel dry your clothes before hanging them up

Towels aren't just good for drying bodies!

6. Put your clothes on the radiator

If you have turned on the heating, of course.

7. Buy dryer balls

You can chuck these in with your clothes to speed up the drying process.

8. Put a dry towel in the dryer.

If you put a dry towel in with your wet clothes for the first 15 minutes of the drying cycle, it can speed up drying time by absorbing some of the moisture.

