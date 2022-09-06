This Morning changes 'energy bills' prize to 'household bills' following backlash

This Morning has changed their controversial Spin to Win prize of 'energy bills' to 'household bills' following backlash from yesterday's show.

"I wonder how much of that they can complain about online", host, Phillip Schofield mocked during the segment.

Spin to Win sees a caller spin the wheel and get a prize based on how it lands. Social media users branded the idea of having your energy bills paid for as a 'prize' during the cost of living crisis as something that would happen in Black Mirror.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.