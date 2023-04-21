'Gross' licking game between students and teachers causes uproar

Parents are outraged after a video showing a licking competition between students and staff at an American school went viral.

Local news station KNDU reported that the game, in which students and teachers simultaneously licked cream off opposite sides of clear glass planes, took place during an assembly at Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick, Washington, in March.

The video showed students shouting and cheering as students and teacher pairs took it in turns to run to the glass and give it a lick.

In the background, one person is heard shouting "that is so gross".

"What the heck," another says.

At one point another person came to stabilises the glass as it looed like it might get pushed over by the vigorous participants.

But people were clearly not as jolly as the participants in the game.

In statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Kennewick School District said: "The activity that occurred is not approved or endorsed by the district. After conducting a thorough investigation into how and why this activity took place, it is clear that the intent of the activity was innocent and not ill-intended.

"However, the fact that the activity was planned, occurred and not stopped shows a lack of sound discernment and good judgment and is not aligned with district expectations and policies. The district is taking corrective actions to address this incident."

The school's principal, Casey Gant, issued a statement apologising for the game.

"On behalf of Desert Hills Middle School, I would like to apologize for the activity that took place during our recent assembly," Gant said.

"As building principal, I take ownership for the events that occur in my school, and I recognize the impact that this situation has had on our school community. I am committed to the safety of our students and staff and will ensure that all future activities meet the highest professional standards and adhere to district policy."

It has been a big month for controversial licking, what with the Dalai Lama landing himself in hot water for asking a child to suck his tongue.

