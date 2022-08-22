Lincolnshire Police officers danced the Macarena at the city's Pride festival and right-wingers couldn't get over it.

The force attended the event over the weekend to monitor it and make sure it was safe, according to the force's Chief Constable, but some people said they should have been dealing with crimes in the city and doing other work instead.

And when they posted footage of the dance on social media, they were hit with criticism from the likes of Laurence Fox who said: "I suppose, given the choice, learning the Macarena is far easier endeavour than actually doing your job."

Columnist Toby Young added: "Lincolnshire Police has come under fire after posting footage of its officers dancing during the city's pride festival. Why are on-duty police officers partying instead of tackling crime?"

Chief Constable Chris Haward released a statement today responding to the criticism. He said: "Lincolnshire Police officers are at Pride to make sure that everyone attending experiences a safe and happy event.

"Lincoln Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community and, as Lincolnshire Police, we are there to support them and build confidence in our service.

"I expect my officers and staff to engage with people attending Pride; to chat, laugh, join in, and even dance, where it is appropriate to do so and does not detract from their duties.

"Policing is not just about enforcement and patrol but about engagement, understanding and being part of the community.

"We want everyone attending Lincoln Pride to know that we are there for them and that our service to Lincolnshire communities is truly inclusive, we aim to treat every member of the public we serve with fairness and impartiality.

"Pride is one of the many wonderful community events in the county that we are there to police but also to allow people to look behind the uniform and see who we are."

