LeBron James leads tributes for those injured in Liverpool FC parade collision

Tributes have poured in for those involved in a collision that took place at Liverpool FC’s league trophy parade on Monday (26 May).

Four children are among the 47 individuals injured after a car drove into a crowd of fans celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title victory on Water Street at the planned parade in the city.

A child and an adult were seriously hurt and many more were injured. 27 people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Merseyside Police say a 53-year-old white man from the local area, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested. They are not treating the incident as terror-related.

Messages expressing shock and solidarity have been shared across social media from celebrities and members of the public alike.

NBA basketball player and Liverpool part-owner LeBron James wrote on X/Twitter: “OMG!!!! WTH. My deepest thoughts and prayers goes out to everyone affected that attended [Liverpool FC’s] Premier League trophy parade today! Such a senseless act!”

Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop shared: “I was at the parade today with my dad and like everyone else I am shocked and heartbroken about the events at the end of the Liverpool parade.

“My heart goes out to all those affected. Our anthem could not be more appropriate. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher wrote: “Thoughts and prayers with all our brothers and sisters of LIVERPOOL.”

Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher said: “Devastating end to the day… Just pray everyone is ok.”

In an Instagram Story, comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness wrote: “Liverpool is a great city full of good people. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Merseyside. #ynwa.”

Former Liverpool football player Robbie Fowler wrote: “Heartbreaking news .. absolutely sickened with what’s happened here in Liverpool.”

A statement from Liverpool FC read: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

