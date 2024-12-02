Loch Ness Monster breakthrough could finally solve mystery

A Loch Ness Monster expert thinks he could hold the answers to a series of 'sightings', and potentially solve the Scottish mystery for good.

The earliest recorded 'sightings' of the 'monster' date back to seventh century AD, and ever since, eagle-eyed theorists have awaited its return on the waters of Loch Ness.

It wouldn't be hard to miss, with 23 miles of freezing-cold dark water at 750-feet deep to search.

Of course, there have been a few faux Loch Ness Monster sightings in the mix since then, including eels, floating planks of wood, and shadows in the water.

Getty

However, Alan McKenna has dedicated himself to unlocking the case of 'Nessie' since he was a child, and since gone to become the founder of the Loch Ness Exploration group. He believes he's figured out the real reason behind why there have been so many unconfirmed "sightings" over the years.

After all, someone who spends their days using drones and hydrophones to record underwater activity can't be too far off.

Revealing his findings to the Daily Mail, McKenna says that he believes the trail of water boats leave behind them could be at the heart of his process of elimination.

"When two boat wakes finally meet and interfere with one another, the results have the potential to create a standing wave", he said of the ripple effect that some people see, mistaking it for the 'humps' of the monster.

Alan McKenna has dedicated his life to uncovering the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster Loch Ness Exploration

"If you are unfamiliar with Loch Ness and its natural behaviour then I do believe that many people will be fooled by the water and certain illusions – it's easily done!

"We've had many potential candidates over the years for 'Nessie' such as giant eels, long-necked seals, Greenland shark, large sturgeon, catfish and many others."

He added: "But truth be told, none of us have the correct answer and that's what keeps this mystery going."

Irish monk, Saint Columba, was the first person to have claimed to have seen the monster, in the year 565.

He said that he met locals burying a man by the River Ness, after they found him swimming in the water, before being attacked by a 'water beast' that dragged him under the surface and killed him.

The most recent high-profile sighting was in 2021, when a live-stream drone operated by canoeists on a charity trip accidentally captured the creature 'swimming' through the water from above.

Could we be closing in on the truth?

