New Loch Ness Monster footage 'most compelling yet'

New footage has emerged of potential sightings of the Loch Ness Monster which has been described as the 'most compelling evidence yet'.

It's a creature in Scottish folklore that is said to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands with rumours circulating since the 19th century.

The Loch Ness Monster came to prominence in the 1930s when information was first published about the creature.

Ever since, people have been searching for it and there are even tours available on Loch Ness itself to try and spot it - 'El Chapo's granddaughter recently went - and new pictures have been released which experts say is the 'most compelling evidence yet' there is something in the water there.

Loch Ness Monster Exclusive Footage - Photo Sequence www.youtube.com

Chie Kelly was walking the banks of Loch Ness in 2018 with her family when they spotted something strange in the water.

Chie grabbed her professional camera and took around 70 quick-fire shots - they were believed to have been lost but Chie's husband Scott found out he previously burned them onto a CD.

They've since been shared with Loch Ness expert Steve Feltham, who subsequently shared them with Chie's blessing on The Cryptid Factor podcast, which is hosted by Hollywood star Rhys Darby, documentary producer Leon Kirkbeck, and co-host of QI’s No Such Thing As A Fish podcast Dan Schreiber.

Appearing on the latest episode, Chie said: "I never thought I would take something so strange so that was quite a shock.

"I didn't go to take Nessie photos - I was taking pictures of the beautiful scenery and it was my daughter who noticed it, so then I just started to take photos and changed the camera to sports mode, that's why I could take so many."

Steve said: "I looked at the pictures and Chie had 15 pictures on her phone and as I flicked through the images, I could not see a mundane explanation - I was stopped in my tracks."

The Cryptid Factor is described as 'dedicated to all things weird that are yet to be defined by science'.

