Man tries to pass drink drive sobriety test by doing a backflip in front of police

Police routinely carry out sobriety tests for suspected drunk drivers - but in this instance, officers were taken aback when one suspect decided to perform a backflip in a bid to pass the test.

Tanner Watson decided to show off his acrobatic skills after he was pulled over by cops on November 23 in Broadview Heights, Ohio for speeding.

His driving was described as "pretty bad," his eyes "super glossy," and the officer noted how he could "smell booze" coming from Tanner and so wanted to test him.

The 27-year-old - who admitted to drinking three or four beers - was told to get out of his vehicle to complete a sobriety test which required him to walk in a straight line.

Though Watson had other ideas and decided to perform a backflip for the officer who sounded pretty impressed with the stunt.

“That’s good, man,” the officer can be heard saying in bodycam footage. “I can’t do that, I’ll tell you that.”

However, the skill wasn't enough to pass the test and was still required to walk in a straight line - something he decided to debate with the officer about.

“You can’t tell me what a straight line is,” the cop replied, having none of it. “I think that’s pretty solid proof.”



In the end, Tanner was charged with speeding and operating a motor vehicle impaired (OVI).

