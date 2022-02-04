Drunk driver veers onto railway line

CCTV released by the British Transport Police captures the shocking moment a drunk driver veers onto a railway line near Faversham.

The footage from May 29 last year shows sparks flying when the woman in the car drove onto the level crossing and proceeded to turn left where she then hit the live rail.

Luckily, the incident was not fatal thanks to the eagle-eyed driver of an approaching passenger train who spotted the car on the tracks and was able to slam the emergency brakes just in time.

Tayler Barnham, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention and one count of drink driving at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court.



She was sentenced on February 3rd at Medway Magistrates’ Court to eight weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Barnham has also been disqualified from driving for two years and is required to be on a curfew between 7pm and 7am for three months.

Sign up to our newsletters here.