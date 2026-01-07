Man scales frozen waterfall in national park amid ‘very rare’ conditions

A volunteer mountain rescuer has told of his joy after he scaled a frozen waterfall in the Yorkshire Dales that appears “very rarely”.

Mick Ellerton, 48, climbed the waterfall in Gordale Scar, near Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, on Wednesday, after temperatures dropped so low it froze over.

It comes ahead of severe snow expected to hit England and Wales on Thursday brought by Storm Goretti.

Mr Ellerton said: “I’ve done it probably three times in the last six years. So it very rarely comes into (the right) condition.”

The volunteer mountain rescuer said the necessary conditions to scale the waterfall are very rare (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

The UK has experienced severe wintry weather this week, with weather warnings for ice in place across much of the country and snow leading to school closures and travel disruption in the worst-hit areas.

Mr Ellerton said the “stunning” Yorkshire Dales is quieter than tourist hotspots such as the Peak District and described the national park as “absolutely beautiful”.

Mr Ellerton is an instructor at Lost Earth Adventures, where he runs rock climbing and caving sessions, and a volunteer for a cave rescue charity.

Born in Australia, he began ice climbing as a child and now lives in the North Yorkshire town of Skipton.

He joined a colleague on a climb at the frozen waterfall on Tuesday, before returning to scale it again on Wednesday.

Mick Ellerton took to the frozen waterfall on Tuesday and Wednesday following the extreme temperatures (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

“There are different sections where you don’t want to go,” Mr Ellerton, who regularly climbs the area in the summer, said. “That comes from experience of knowing what you’re looking for.”

As well as getting enjoyment from mountain climbing, Mr Ellerton said the activity helps maintain the skills needed to take part in rescues with the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association.

He said: “It gives me that joy of being out, we call it that ‘type one fun’, when we’re out on the mountains. But it also helps to keep my skills fresh for mountain rescue and the work I do.”

While Mr Ellerton said he would never discourage anyone from exploring the countryside, he added that it is important to do it safely and with the correct equipment.

“It’s about being hill smart. It’s great for your physical and mental health, and it’s an awesome place to be. As long as people are getting out there safely, I’m all for it,” he said.