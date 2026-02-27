Happy Pokemon Day! A Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary event is taking place today (Friday 27 February).

The Pokemon Company will be hosting a special Pokemon Presents livestream with loads of events, updates across games, apps and the special Pokemon universe.

Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen have already been confirmed and will release soon after the livestream concludes.

Follow indy100's dedicated live blog below for real-time updates, breaking news, trailers, reveals, announcements and fan reaction as they happen.

How can I watch Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary event? The event will be streamed on Pokemon's official YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok channels.

When is Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary event? Pokemon Presents 30th anniversary event takes place today (27 February) at 2pm GMT (9am ET / 6am PT). It's understood the stream itself will last for around 25 minutes.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to indy100's live coverage of Pokemon Presents 30th Anniversary event! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be covering the stream live, as well as building up to it, rounding up everything that's announced and with reaction afterwards. We've already had re-releases of Pokemon FireRed & LeafGreen announced, which release soon after the livestream, and it could be a bumper event for announcement to start off the 30th anniversary celebrations. We'll have all the latest as it happens so you're already in the right place.

