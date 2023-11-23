Mary Berry makes surprising discovery in Lorraine Kelly’s wardrobe on BBC show

Dame Mary Berry was surprised to find a blanket adorned with TV star Ben Shephard’s face in Lorraine Kelly’s dressing room.

Chat show host Kelly enlisted the help of Dame Mary to help her in the kitchen on BBC Two show Mary Makes It Easy, as her culinary star daughter Rosie Smith was set to move out of the family home.

In the episode, Kelly is taught to make a Thai-style beer stir fry, a Thai chicken noodle soup and an apple and pear open pie, while Dame Mary can’t resist peeking into TV presenter Kelly’s dressing room.

Dame Mary Berry helps Lorraine Kelly to cook (BBC/PA)

Riffling through, Dame Mary said: “I’ve never seen so many clothes like a shop. Tell me about this one,” pulling out a pink blazer.

Kelly said: “I wore that for the Christmas show and I really love it, I like a bit of blingy silliness.”

After Dame Mary tried it on, she said “just a minute”, as she pulled out a blanket with Good Morning Britain presenter Shephard’s smiling face covering it.

Kelly joked: “It’s a much sought-after thing.”

Dame Mary said: “What is it?”, to which Kelly replied: “It’s Ben Shephard, as a blanket. Every woman should have a Ben Shephard blanket. It’s a must have.”

“I am not going deeper”, Dame Mary retorted.

Mary Makes It Easy continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.