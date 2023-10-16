McDonald’s facing criticism for giving Israeli soldiers free meals

McDonald's is facing criticism after it announced that it would be providing free meals to Israeli soldiers following the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a series of Instagram posts this week, McDonald's Israel said it was donating thousands of free meals to Israel Defence Forces soldiers as well as hospitals.

"We intend to donate thousands of meals every day to soldiers in the field and in drafting areas, and this is beyond a discount to soldiers coming to restaurants," McDonald's Israel wrote.

As a result, many on social media have been calling for a global boycott of the fast-food chain.

Following the announcement, protests took place in Lebanon on October 13. In a statement, McDonald's Lebanon said: "McDonald's Lebanon affirms that the position of other franchisees in other countries and territories does not represent the views or positions of McDonald's Lebanon in any way and McDonald's Lebanon is not involved whatsoever in the actions taken in other markets outside of Lebanon. We are committed to our nation and its people with the utmost respect and solidarity."

On Twitter/X McDonald's Oman also issued a statement expressing support for Gaza and saying the company had donated $100,000 dollars towards relief efforts for people in Gaza. McDonald's Turkey also announced "humanitarian aid" of $1 million "to the people of Gaza who are victims of war, especially women, children and the elderly".

Since the announcement from McDonald's Israel social media it appears that the McDonald's Israel social media accounts have been deleted or removed.

Indy100 have reached out to McDonald's for comment.

