Newlyweds surprise wedding guests with huge McDonald's buffet

A wedding has gone viral after the newlyweds surprised guests with a huge McDonald's food spread at the reception.

In the clip posted to TikTok, the couple delighted family and friends cheered with the buffet of 300 burgers, wraps, nuggets and other items from the famous food chain was revealed.

The footage, which has since garnered over 2.2 million views was soon flooded with comments from fellow TikTokers.

One person wrote: "Finally, people who have the wedding they want to have without going into debt to show off. Be happy!"

The local McDonald's branch even shared the love, writing: "It was a pleasure to participate in this superb day."

Meanwhile, another said: "I would rather eat McDonald's at my wedding than go into debt for 25 years for a wedding."

The bride later explained to Le Parisien newspaper: "We looked at the price of some caterers but I am a fussy eater. I was afraid that we were going to pay for something that we did not like. If you are going to pay, you may as well get something you like."





@thomasbillaudeau @McDonald's Beauvais Tille Merci pour la régalade à notre mariage 😂





It comes after a McDonald's branch in Indonesia announced a wedding package for fast food lovers at under £200.

Rizki Haryadi from McDonald's Indonesia told The Sun: "There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost.

"The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store , but only for food, such as catering with prices starting from £185 with a minimum purchase of 200 products."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.