South Park savagely went after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a recent episode, reportedly leaving Markle feeling "upset and overwhelmed".

Despite the cartoon characters not being explicitly named, the episode cruelly referred to the female as the Prince's "Instagram-loving b**** wife."

The ep titled 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour' saw the ginger character promoting his book Waaaagh – seemingly a nod to Harry's memoir Spare, released last month.

According to The Spectator, a source claimed Markle is "annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all."

She is also said to be "upset and overwhelmed" by the show's depiction of the pair.

Royal commentator Neil Sean also claimed that the ex-royals' legal team are watching closely. "According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached," he said.

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister."

One segment saw main character Kyle dub the pair the "dumb prince and his stupid wife," adding: "They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book."



Another part accused 'Meghan' of "bossing" her husband around, saying: "I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f***ing face!"

In a third scene, the couple appeared on Good Morning Canada demandingtheir right to privacy and sharing their hate for journalists.



The host quipped: "So, you hate journalists? And now you wrote a book that reports on the lives of the royal family?"

He adds: "So, you're a journalist."

Many viewers believed the episode went "too far", but there was one predictable fan who found it "lethally brilliant" – and that was Piers Morgan.

In a tweet, he penned: "The South Park rinsing of Meghan & Harry is lethally brilliant… suspect this is how most Americans now feel about them."

Indy100 reached out to Meghan Markle's rep for comment.

