Will Harry and Meghan take legal action over South Park's brutal roast?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the latest victims of South Park's cut-throat humour – and some are wondering whether there's any legal action they could take.



In the episode, 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour', Harry's character is promoting a book titled Waaaagh, which appears to be a reference to his memoir, Spare, which was released last month.

The pair, who are not explicitly named, are shown around South Park, with 'Meghan's' cartoon character stating: "If we moved here, people would think we’re really serious about wanting to be normal."

The main character Kyle, who dubbed the pair the "dumb prince and his stupid wife", says: "They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book."

The South Park character also accuses the female character of "bossing" him around: "I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f***ing face!"

A separate scene sees the couple appearing on Good Morning Canada, where they demand their right to privacy and share their hate for journalists.

The host quips: "So, you hate journalists? And now you wrote a book that reports on the lives of the royal family?"

He adds: "So, you're a journalist."

Some viewers argued the episode went "too far" with one disgusted social media user writing: "South Park is rancid! The Prince Harry and Meghan abuse has gone on for far too long."

Meanwhile, another said they "felt sorry" for the couple.

The parody has since triggered reports that their legal team is closely watching the series.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said: "According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached.

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister."

Indy100 reached out to Harry and Meghan's reps for comment.

