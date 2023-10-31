Former adult star Mia Khalifa has been vocal about her stance amid the Israel–Palestine conflict – and has lost work as a result.

It comes after the Hamas attack on Southern Israel that killed 1,405 people and saw a further 200 hostages being taken. Israel reacted by bombing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with at least 8,000 reportedly killed at the time of writing (including 3,457 children, 2,136 women and 29 journalists) and a further 21,000 people injured.

On 7 October, Khalifa took to X/Twitter and wrote: "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal."

Subsequently, she was fired by the company Red Light Holland, who called her comments "beyond disgusting".

In response, the Lebanon-born model said: "I'd say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I'm more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad."

She also clarified that her initial comments were not in any way intended to incite a "spread of violence".

Khalifa has since laid low on social media, but has since shared a screenshot online of New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh with a small Lebanese flag on his arm. "GOJETSGO," she wrote, who is said to be a Washington Commanders fan.

On TikTok, she also shared a clip of Egyptian protestor Rahma Zein calling CNN reporter Clarissa Ward "a puppet" due to the coverage of the war.

"Where is your condemnation? Where is your channel covering this?" the protester asked. "Cover this. Say the truth. I understand you're an employee. You're just a puppet. You're just a mouthpiece. Come talk to me like a human being. Come talk to me like a human being."

Zein has since appeared on Piers Morgan's Uncensored, where she accused Israel of being "a spoiled brat, you're unable to say no to" which grew up to become a "sociopath".

