Millie Bright set to be made Honorary Freewoman of home county

The captain of the England women’s football team at the Women’s World Cup, Millie Bright, is set to be made an honorary freewoman of her home county, it has been announced.

Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis said the move “is just one small thing we can do to show her how much we appreciate” the Lionesses’ recent success.

Bright captained Sarina Wiegman’s side as they reached the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month, which they lost 0-1 to Spain.

The 30-year-old grew up in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, and began her football career with her local side, Killamarsh Dynamos, at the age of nine.

She has since played for Doncaster Rovers Belles and Chelsea and was made captain of the England side this summer, following Leah Williamson’s injury.

Mr Lewis said: “Following the extraordinary success of the England team at the World Cup, we are proposing that Derbyshire’s own Millie Bright be put forward to become an Honorary Freewoman of Derbyshire.

“The whole team are all amazing ambassadors for women in sport and I felt so proud to know that Millie, the captain, is from Derbyshire.

“I’m sure that all my fellow councillors will agree that putting Millie forward to become an Honorary Freewoman is just one small thing we can do to show her how much we appreciate all the team have done recently.”

The council said that Bright’s nomination would be discussed in principle by councillors at a meeting on September 13.

If the move is agreed, the title would be conferred at a specially convened meeting which is required by law, the date of which is still to be determined.