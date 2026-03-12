In the last 12 months, we've witnessed a seismic shift in how people view being single.

In fact, 38 per cent of US adults aged 25-54 are now unpartnered, and Chanté Joseph's 'Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?' forced those in relationships to take a look at what self-fulfilment really means under a microscope.

Now, a new Netflix show is only convincing people that perhaps love isn't the answer - because it's showing it in all its messy glory.

Blue Therapy, which began as a YouTube series in 2021 and has recently been rebooted for the streaming platforms, lets us inside the room as real-life couples go to therapy, and address the root of their conflicts.

Following the sessions, they'll ultimately decide whether to stay together or not.

While we might have gone into the show expecting petty arguments over who didn't take the trash out, or what to watch on Netflix, some of the circumstances are pretty wild to say the least.

Married coupled Yasmin and Mike were one of the first pairs to sit down with relationships therapist Karen Doherty, where the latter waited until they were on TV to drop the bombshell that he'd spiralled into £12,000 of debt, and lying about going to work after he was made redundant.

"'It's been two months. It's embarrassing to say but I’ll dress up like I’m going to work. We leave the house around the same time, and then I’ll literally circle round", he says. "As long as she's gone to work, I'll just circle back home."

Other couples include Maria and Viktor, a couple of seven years who still aren't aligned on the fundamentals of commitment, Mons and Shay, who can't move past an infidelity issue, and Dami and Jermaine, who don't see eye-to-eye on just how much external flirting is acceptable.

For some viewers, it's been enough to convince them that they're all good taking on life by themselves - or, at the very least, reassess whether romance is really all it's cracked up to be.

"Blue Therapy on Netflix is such a win for single people cause what is that????", one person wrote after watching it.

"The Blue Therapy show on Netflix? Nah, I’ll stay single and childfree", another wrote, while a third added: "If you’re single, engaged, married or divorced….PLEASE watch Blue Therapy on Netflix."

"Blue Therapy on Netflix should be a requirement, a prerequisite if you will, before you get engaged, married, choose to commit to someone long term, or before having a baby", someone else affirmed. "If you’re in a relationship, watch each session with your partner and discuss each situation in depth."

Blue Therapy is now streaming on Netflix

