The inspiration behind iconic 'Montoya Por Favor' meme speaks out for first time

If you're an avid TikTok user, chances are you've scrolled across a clip of someone yelling, "Por favor, Montoya!"

For those not in the loop, this moment comes from the Spanish reality show La Isla de las Tentaciones – think Temptation Island, but with more drama.

In a recent episode, José Carlos Montoya witnessed his girlfriend Anita Williams cheating on him, and understandably, he lost it. In true reality TV fashion, he sprinted across the beach toward the villa where the betrayal was unfolding.

The reaction led producers to shout, "Por favor Montoya, por favor!" which translates to "Please Montoya, please!"

Since the clip exploded across the internet, the unfaithful girlfriend, Anita, has finally spoken out about the viral moment.

Anita recently turned to Instagram with a self-recorded clip of herself crying to dancing alongside friends. The caption read: "If you ask me how I feel these days. Learning everything and getting the best version of myself."

In another clip shared on X/Twitter, Anita is seen speaking with the show's host, Sandra Barneda, about her relationship with Montoya, giving viewers a glimpse into her perspective and adding more layers to the viral moment that’s been taking over TikTok.

"I'm on an emotional roller coaster just like her. Well, Eros was unfaithful in the past, and you don’t know if he’s going to change," she said.

"My Montoya has never been unfaithful to me, but there’s something inside me telling me to be cautious in this experience. I hope I’m wrong."

The whole incident results from Montoya receiving a lapdance during a task, resulting in Anita cheating.

Yikes.

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.