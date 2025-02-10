'I met my younger self for a coffee' TikTok trend explained

TikTok has become the epicentre of many of today's viral (and somewhat random) trends, from people jamming out toCamp Rock hits to the popular "of course we'll have a look" moments.

Recently, however, the spotlight has shifted to a more wholesome trend with meaning, where people are taking a moment to reflect on how far they've come.

Fittingly named "I met my younger self for a coffee," TikTokers are sharing a current photo of themselves with a text overlay that captures a conversation between their present-day self and the version they were at a younger age.

The posts are set to the audio 'Sweet Heat Lightning' by Gregory Alan Isakov.

The theme typically kicks off with a time management contrast, where the older, current version of oneself reflects on something like, "I was on time, she was 20 minutes late."

It then flows into the drink order, before lifting the lid on deeper life topics.

The older self offers reassurance to the younger version, often addressing worries about mental health, careers, relationships, and the feeling of being lost. The older self provides words of wisdom and comfort.

One example by TikToker @earthtoapryl racked up a staggering two million views, with the conversation as follows: "I met myself for coffee today. We both arrived 15 minutes early.

"She ordered a black coffee and I ordered the iced vanilla latte I knew we both wanted."

Later in the conversation, the TikToker wrote: "She told me she wanted to go to law school. I told her that I got 174 on my LSAT.

"She told me she'd gotten her heart broken by the girl she loved. I told her I've looked at engagement rings with my partner."

@earthtoapryl this trend has me wrecked. growing up is such a funny, beautiful thing! @Jennae Cecelia Poetry ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #coffee #growingup #poem #poetrytok





The heartfelt trend has been taking over FYPs far and wide, with some users left in tears from the vulnerable revelations.

"Why did I have to hold back tears- I’m so happy for you lovely," one wrote in response to one of the many viral clips, as another penned: "This trend is going to destroy me."

